Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Methanex Stock Up 5.7 %

MEOH stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

