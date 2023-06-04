Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

