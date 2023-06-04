Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) PT Raised to $11.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lowered Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LFCR opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. Equities analysts predict that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.