Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $22.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 288.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

