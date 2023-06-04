MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

MasTec Stock Up 3.7 %

MasTec stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

