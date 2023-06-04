MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
MasTec Stock Up 3.7 %
MasTec stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.
Institutional Trading of MasTec
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
