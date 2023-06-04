NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Cowen raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NEO opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

