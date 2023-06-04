Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of WM opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

