Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

