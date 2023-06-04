Forward Pharma A/S Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 8th (NASDAQ:FWPAY)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWPAY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. The 1-285.7139 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 8th.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FWPAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
