Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 6th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

