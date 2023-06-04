Bank of America Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $950.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.68.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $812.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

