AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $15.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.74 on Friday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,895,999 shares of company stock worth $41,001,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

