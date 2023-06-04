Piper Sandler Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $830.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $715.00 to $830.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.49. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

