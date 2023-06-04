John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 41,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 75,944 shares.The stock last traded at $26.62 and had previously closed at $27.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

