John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 41,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 75,944 shares.The stock last traded at $26.62 and had previously closed at $27.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
