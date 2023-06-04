Critical Survey: SpringBig (SBIG) & Its Peers

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SpringBig to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -0.73 SpringBig Competitors $2.10 billion $161.68 million 9.61

SpringBig’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -13.54% -15.46% -2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SpringBig and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 3 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 225 1472 2585 84 2.58

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,116.55%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.31%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s competitors have a beta of 2.43, indicating that their average share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpringBig competitors beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

