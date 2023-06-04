Trans-Lux (TNLX) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trans-Lux to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -7.28 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.65 billion $152.86 million 33.85

Trans-Lux’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s rivals have a beta of 0.18, meaning that their average share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trans-Lux and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -146.23% -9.59% -13.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trans-Lux and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 62 174 454 13 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Trans-Lux’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trans-Lux rivals beat Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

