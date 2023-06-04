AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Financial Comparison

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -28.68% -71.72% -32.06% WM Technology -50.74% -29.12% -13.99%

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $29.91 million 2.28 -$10.43 million ($0.77) -7.56 WM Technology $215.53 million 0.60 -$115.99 million ($1.15) -0.76

This table compares AudioEye and WM Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WM Technology. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of WM Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AudioEye and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 2 0 3.00 WM Technology 0 5 2 0 2.29

AudioEye currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. WM Technology has a consensus target price of $3.29, suggesting a potential upside of 277.38%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than AudioEye.

Summary

WM Technology beats AudioEye on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

