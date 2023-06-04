Head-To-Head Contrast: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) versus NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 20,020.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 3.03% 11.28% 0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.50 $39.70 million $0.71 28.17 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 2.97 $6.75 million $0.01 1,431.43

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

