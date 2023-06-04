Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Critical Contrast

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.35% 22.56% 4.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Keppel REIT and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.64%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $159.10 million 14.49 $294.12 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.60 $64.39 million $3.18 10.18

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment involves the management services activities for the Vacation Club and for a majority of the HOAs of the resorts within the Vacation Club. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

