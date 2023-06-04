Head-To-Head Contrast: Park National (NYSE:PRK) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Park National and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Park National alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Park National currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.33%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Park National.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Park National pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Park National and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $514.18 million 3.40 $148.35 million $8.76 12.33 Dime Community Bancshares $477.38 million 1.42 $152.56 million $3.83 4.56

Dime Community Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Park National. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 26.68% 12.17% 1.31% Dime Community Bancshares 29.53% 15.14% 1.21%

Volatility & Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Park National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The GFSC segment offers consumer finance services in the central Ohio area. The All Other segment consists of Park’s operations as parent company, as well as SE Property Holdings LLC, a non-bank subsidiary. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newark, OH.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.