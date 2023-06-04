Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.