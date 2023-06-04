LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 1.9 %

LFVN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.05. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

