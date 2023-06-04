StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.