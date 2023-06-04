StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
