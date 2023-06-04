StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVBGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

