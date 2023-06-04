Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of MXC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
