Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.53.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

