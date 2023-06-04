Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.6 %

MBLY stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million.

