Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $424,000. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 204,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,929,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

