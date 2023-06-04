Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $266.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
