Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $266.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.