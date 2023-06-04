StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.75 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
