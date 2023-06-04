Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
