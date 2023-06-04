InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.62) to GBX 6,000 ($74.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

