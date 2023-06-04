InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.62) to GBX 6,000 ($74.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
