Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Head to Head Comparison

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $306.36 million 2.36 $33.17 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $526.27 million 2.31 -$123.31 million ($0.99) -9.37

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rand Worldwide and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

3D Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.57%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -23.82% -11.82% -6.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rand Worldwide beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

