Head to Head Review: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 77.07% 54.18% 36.42%

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 1 0 2.25 Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus price target of $12.97, indicating a potential upside of 131.96%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.46 $4.73 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.07 $476.48 million $2.76 5.80

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Volatility & Risk

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

