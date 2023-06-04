Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $62.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.73.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.65.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

