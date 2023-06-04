Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $53.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

ST stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after purchasing an additional 285,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after purchasing an additional 664,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

