Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $152,399 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

