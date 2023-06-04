Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $29.25

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

