Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $5.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

AMBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 121,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,242,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 247,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 768,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.