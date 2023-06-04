Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $90.78

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timken Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.