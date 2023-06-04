Brokers Offer Predictions for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
