American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) PT Raised to $9.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMSC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.08 on Friday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 752,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

