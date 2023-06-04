Truist Financial Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $116.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABNB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,116,972 shares of company stock worth $245,582,041. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 13.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $552,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.