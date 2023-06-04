Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

