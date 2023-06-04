Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

