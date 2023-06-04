Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. SVB Securities lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.05 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.