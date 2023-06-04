ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSS stock opened at $325.00 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,292 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

