Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.09.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $228.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.54. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 796,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,495,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,548,000 after buying an additional 138,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

