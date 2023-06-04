Wedbush Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $187.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 740,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 77,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.