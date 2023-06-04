Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238,269 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,160,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 138,582 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 91.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 105,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

